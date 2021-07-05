News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Have you seen this missing Brookmans Park woman?

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:43 PM July 5, 2021   
Fiona Brookmans Park

Fiona was last seen at her home this morning. - Credit: Herts police

Police are searching for an 81-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Brookmans Park this morning. 

Fiona was last seen leaving her home address at around 7.15am on Monday.  

She is described as being around 5ft 10in tall and of petite build. She may be wearing a blue raincoat. 

If you have seen Fiona or have any information about her whereabouts, call the non-emergency number 101. 

If you believe you are with Fiona now or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.

