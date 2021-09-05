Video

Published: 2:25 PM September 5, 2021 Updated: 2:48 PM September 5, 2021

Trudie the 'miracle' cat has recovered from her injuries and is now looking for a loving new home. - Credit: RSPCA

A 'miracle' cat who survived for 16 days after being hit by bus is finally looking for a loving new home after five months of RSPCA care at Southridge.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times Potters Bar Edition first reported on the horrific injuries suffered by the cat named Trudie back in April.

Trudie not long after her ordeal. - Credit: RSPCA

She was rescued by the RSPCA in Luton after being hit by a bus and then running away. The injured feline wasn’t spotted again for 16 days.

Named Trudie, after St Gertrude, the patron saint of cats, she was taken to the vets and had her lower jaw wired, remnants of her left eye removed, and put on a feeding tube.

RSPCA staff have spent five months nursing her back to health – and the tortoiseshell puss is now on the look-out for a loving new home.

Trudie the 'miracle' cat lost an eye as a result of being hit by a bus. - Credit: RSPCA

Staff are looking for a rural home away from busy roads and railways where Trudie can enjoy access to a private, safe garden with lots of space to play and explore.

She’d like to be the only cat in the home and doesn’t want to live with dogs, but can go to a family with children aged eight and over.

Southridge deputy manager Mona Jorgensen said: “Trudie lost one of her eyes in the accident so she needs a home where she’ll be safe.

Trudie the 'miracle' cat suffered appalling injuries after being hit by a bus in March of this year. - Credit: RSPCA

"She is nervous around traffic and finds the sound of vehicles passing quite frightening, so that’s why we’d like to find her a quiet, rural home where she’ll be able to enjoy the peace.

“After everything this little miracle has been through, and overcome, we can’t wait to see her go off to a wonderful new home to live out her life being loved and spoiled!”

Trudie suffered appalling head injuries when she was hit by a bus in Luton, Bedfordshire, on March 14.

Passersby tried to help the young stray but she was terrified and ran off.

Volunteer Katie and RSPCA animal care assistant Amy seeing Trudie for the first time since they rescued her. - Credit: RSPCA Southridge

Animal care assistant Amy Hearne and volunteer Katie Duncan, who both work at RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre near Potters Bar, were hell-bent on finding the poor cat.

They put up posters, issued social media appeals, contacted local vets and charities, dropped off leaflets at homes and businesses in the area, and worked with Cat Welfare Luton to try to find her.

After fending for herself for two weeks, she was spotted on March 30 by a local business owner who contacted the RSPCA.

Trudie the 'miracle' cat recovering from her injuries. - Credit: RSPCA

Sixteen days after being hit and seriously injured, she was caught and rushed to a local veterinary clinic for life-saving treatment.

Amy said: “Her facial injuries had left her unable to eat, so she was weak and exhausted and must have been in so much pain.

"She spent a week at the vets where she had life-saving surgery to remove her eye and wire her jaw back together. I can’t believe she’d survived as long as she had; she’s a little fighter.”

For the first week, Trudie was fed via a tube and, when she was moved to Southridge’s cattery, staff gave her round-the-clock care to get her eating normally again and to help her back onto her paws.

Trudie the 'miracle' cat recovered from her injuries at the cattery at RSPCA Southridge and is now looking for a loving new home. - Credit: RSPCA

Amy said: “Trudie is a miracle so we gave her a very special name, Trudie, after St Gertrude the Patron Saint of Cats.

"We’ve spent months helping Trudie to recover and build up her strength and we’ve all fallen in love with her.

“She’s cheeky, affectionate and playful; she’s such a character and will bring so much joy to the right family.

"She’s still a youngster and absolutely loves to play but is also a real cuddlebug and will curl up on your lap within seconds of you sitting down.

“She loves mealtimes, which isn’t surprising given everything she’s been through, and is very chatty. She’ll certainly let you know when she’s hungry!

"She may be a tiny cat but she has a big personality.”

Back on her feet, Trudie the 'miracle' cat recovered from her injuries at the cattery at RSPCA Southridge Animal Home near Potters Bar. - Credit: RSPCA

Find out more about Trudie on Find A Pet and fill in a Perfect Match form to submit an application to rehome her. Please don’t contact Southridge unless you meet her rehoming requirements as the phone lines can get very busy and you could prevent an emergency call coming in.



