Potters Bar pupils learn about the law and community safety in the Mini Police scheme

Pupils from Pope Paul Catholic Primary School and The Wroxham School in Potters Bar have been taking part in the Mini Police scheme, Picture: supplied. Archant

Pupils in Potters Bar have been learning about the law, how to be a responsible citizen and the consequences of crime and anti-social behaviour.

Pupils from Pope Paul Catholic Primary School and The Wroxham School in Potters Bar have been taking part in the Mini Police scheme, Picture: supplied. Pupils from Pope Paul Catholic Primary School and The Wroxham School in Potters Bar have been taking part in the Mini Police scheme, Picture: supplied.

Pope Paul Catholic Primary School and The Wroxham School have been taking part in the Mini Police scheme, which is designed to help young people establish an interest and understanding in policing and community safety.

The children, aged 10 and 11, have had input from Neighbourhood Sergeant Noel Buckley and PCSOs Carl Rowson and Cheryll Lavell during the weekly sessions.

Sgt Buckley said: “Mini police offers us a unique opportunity to work in partnership with young people and get them interested and involved in their community.

“It has been fantastic to speak with the young people and help them understand our role, the law, how to receive help when they need it and we have been educating them about road safety and personal safety.

“We hope they take on board this advice and we may even see some budding recruits in the future.”

The programme originated in Durham and an eight-week trial of the scheme took place at Harpenden Academy last year.

Following its success, the scheme is gradually being rolled out across the county thanks to funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) David Lloyd.

PCC Lloyd added: “This is a fantastic scheme which engages young people and gives them lots of training and information to keep them safe.

“I was pleased to be able to fund a countywide roll-out of the scheme so that even more children can take advantage of this programme and it’s great this is now up and running.”