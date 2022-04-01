Mindfulness workshop in aid of peace for Ukraine

Charity Mindfulness and Self Love Workshop with Radheya Holistic Healing in aid of peace for Ukraine. - Credit: Potters Bar Indians

There's a chance to pay for Ukraine and find peace within yourself at a Mindfulness and Self Love workshop on our doorsteps in Potters Bar.

Potters Bar Indians (PBI) are hosting a Charity Mindfulness and Self Love Workshop with Radheya Holistic Healing in aid of peace for Ukraine.

Bunty Shah, one of the founders of PBI met with Hanuman Das, the founder of the charity Go Dharmic, ahead of his visit to Ukraine to give out food to refugees on the Polish border.

Bunty and the PBI group decided they wanted to do their part for Ukraine as well.

The free event will be on held on Tuesday, April 12 at 8.30pm at the Cranbourne Primary School in Potters Bar.

Bunty said: “Peace comes from all religions, does not matter if you are Hindu, Jain, Sikh, Christian or Muslim. So, we are bringing together all these religious leaders from different groups, to do a 15-minute prayer for peace.

"Afterwards, Radheya Holistic Healing will start a Mindfulness and Self Love Workshop, which will involve meditating and looking at your inner self.

Attendees are encouraged to donate as little or as much as they can afford, and all proceeds will go towards the Go Dharmic charity for Ukraine.

“The prayers are not just for Ukraine but for people to look at themselves, connect with themselves and find peace. Mindfulness meditation supports the reduction of stress, supports habit changes and overall improves the quality of life. So, it is a win-win,” Bunty added.

The group is expecting at least 100 attendees or more, in a school that holds 200 people.

To find about more the event or to book a space, call Panna - 07861783410, Angelie - 07903714094 or Dishita - 07869133190.