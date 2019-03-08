Welwyn vets pair to jump out of a plane for hearing dogs cause

Two members of a Welwyn vets team will throwing themselves from a plane to raise money for charity.

Mimram Vets' practice manager Alexandra Spelzini and receptionist Tracey Peverall are both doing a skydive to raise £2,000 for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

The charity trains dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds, such as fire alarms, intruder alarms, and baby monitors.

The bold duo will be swapping pets for planes at Chiltern Park Aerodrome in Oxfordshire on July 27.

Alexandra said: "I have wanted to do something special to raise money for charity for a while and a skydive looks really exciting, if a little terrifying."

Tracey added: "I had considered doing a skydive before, but my father talked me out of it. Sadly, he is not around anymore, so I'm only going to have myself to blame."

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Mimramvets-skydive.