May 17th: Mill Green Museum to reopen this month

Published: 9:00 AM May 11, 2021

Mill Green Museum is reopening for pre-bookable tours on May 17 - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The Welwyn Hatfield Museum Service is preparing to welcome visitors again, with Mill Green Museum set to reopen for pre-bookable tours.

There are three tour options available from May 17, each bookable by a household or bubble of up to six people.

The first is a guided tour of the 18th century restored water mill, an opportunity to learn about the history of milling, how the mill works and to see the machine in action.

Mill Green Museum is reopening on May 17 - Credit: Tony Prezio

Visitors can also attend a special exhibition tour - Welwyn Garden City: By Wisdom and Design - to learn about the planning of the town, as well as the Make Your Home in Welwyn exhibition featuring Charles Paine's iconic advertising posters.

Museum manager Linda Dobbs thanked the community for their support during lockdown, and said: "We’ve been working really hard on delivering COVID-secure activities for the reopening and cannot wait to share our new exhibition with everyone."