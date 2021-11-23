Mill Green Museum and Mill is a historic working watermill in Hatfield with a museum and shop. - Credit: Christine Matthews

A Hatfield museum is shutting its doors for more than two months to prepare for the spring season.

Mill Green Museum and Mill in Hatfield will close from November 28 until February 2022 while the venue gets ready for a new events calendar for next Spring and Summer.

Staff at the working watermill by the River Lea will be preparing over the winter for a new season of entertainment.

In the new season, expect events such as bread baking workshops, the return of their famous cream teas using the River Lea mill’s stoneground wholemeal flour and a Music at the Mill season.

There will also be a new permanent Welwyn Hatfield exhibition alongside a rotating programme including displays by local artists.

Before the preparations begin, there’s still a chance to see some of their exhibits. ‘Welwyn Garden City: By Wisdom and Design’ showcases the ideas and inspiration behind the Garden City. ‘Wild Things’ is an exhibition by local artist, Dagmar Louw, known for colourful wildlife paintings.