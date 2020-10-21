Find Hidden Stories at Mill Green as part of Black History Month

Pupils at Holwell Primary School in Welwyn Garden City helped launch the project. Picture: WHBC Archant

To celebrate Black History Month in October, Mill Green Museum is showing an exhibition of artwork created by Welwyn Hatfield schoolchildren and inspired by the theme of “Hidden Stories”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The “Hidden Stories” exhibition is part of a wider project across the borough to mark Black History Month. Picture: WHBC The “Hidden Stories” exhibition is part of a wider project across the borough to mark Black History Month. Picture: WHBC

The “Hidden Stories” exhibition is part of a wider project across the borough to mark Black History Month and can be seen alongside the museum’s digital trail over this half term.

The museum is also asking residents to help to uncover the hidden stories of the black community living and working in Welwyn Hatfield as part of a special collection project

Throughout October, there will be a series of short videos on the council’s social media feeds acknowledging and celebrating the accomplishments throughout history of some famous Black personalities as well as lesser-known contributions.

You may also want to watch:

Earlier in the month, Campus West cinema showed special screenings of Hidden Stories, Selma and Green Book – all films which tell the true stories of the amazing achievements of individuals from the Black community against the backdrop of racial prejudice.

Leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Councillor Tony Kingsbury, said: “Celebrating Black History Month is a way of expanding our view of the world as well as recognising and learning, perhaps for the first time, about the lives, achievements and historical contributions of Black people locally, nationally and internationally.

“The Hidden Stories theme is a great way of getting the Welwyn Hatfield community involved, encouraging them to share their stories and experiences so we all learn more about the people we live and work with in the borough.”

The Mill Green digital trail around the mill grounds runs from October 26 to October 30 between 10am and 12.30pm. Booking is essential and details can be found at www.millgreenmuseum.co.uk/events/digital-trail.

Tours of the mill for a bubble of up to five people – maximum two households – are also available to book. Contact Mill Green on 01707 357 850 for details