Hatfield hero will walk to southern and northern tip of Great Britain for homeless charity despite B&B closures

Michael Jones is walking the length of the country again. This time for Herts Young Homeless. Picture: Annie Griggs Photography Annie Griggs Photography

A Hatfield man will walk the length of Great Britain again in aid of a Herts homelessness charity – despite having nowhere to stay or rest during the more than 1,000-mile journey.

Michael Jones was given a hero's welcome in Hatfield when he returned from his fundraising journey for Hatfield Night Shelter from Land's End to John O'Groats in 2019. Picture: Annie Griggs Photography Michael Jones was given a hero's welcome in Hatfield when he returned from his fundraising journey for Hatfield Night Shelter from Land's End to John O'Groats in 2019. Picture: Annie Griggs Photography

Michael Jones is aiming to raise £5,000 for Herts Young Homeless by venturing from Hatfield to Brighton via Kent’s Canterbury trail, along the coast.

When he hits Brighton, he will move to the most southern tip of Great Britain – Land’s End – while walking along the coastal roads of Cornwall en route to Bristol.

Then Michael says, casually, “It’s basally a walk north until I see John O’Groats” or, in other words, a 602 mile gruelling walk.

He aims to do this regardless of the lockdown – which has shut B&B’s are shut, and there will be no warm cafés to use as a rest stop.

When asked about the lack of warmth and comfort, Michael said “I’m not fussed” and was adamant he is prepared for the long journey ahead.

The 52-year-old owns waterproofing clothing, is comfortable with swimming in the sea – as a way to bathe himself – and has good camping equipment to keep him safe and warm at night.

He will also bring battery charges for his phone so he can keep our readers at the WHT up to date with his journey.

Michael is going to miss his dog, most of all, who is too old to accompany him at the age of 14.

He added, jokingly, “My mum and dad will miss me too, a little bit.

“They are really supportive of what I did last time.”

In December 2018, he travelled 888-mile on foot also from Land’s End to John O’Groats for Hatfield’s Night Shelter – run by Resolve – but this time he is pushing himself even further by going to Brighton and through the Canterbury trail, keeping to the coast as he walks.

When he finished his journey, in February 2019, he was treated to a hero’s welcome when a massive crowd turned out, including the mayor and was offered treats from the business community.

“I expected my mum to be there and a few other people but I didn’t expect so many people there,” he told the WHT in February 2019.

This time, he wants to support the work Herts Young Homeless do as he wishes he had someone like them when he was homeless.

To donate, go to goldengiving.com/fundraising/michaeljoneshyh.