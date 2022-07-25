Disruption was experienced both before and after the event (File picture) - Credit: Danielle Booden

Michael Bublé concert-goers have hit out at "dangerous" traffic incidents following an event at Hatfield Park.

The Bublé concert took place on Saturday (July 23), promoted by AEG Presents, and traffic-related incidents were reported both before and after the event.

On Instagram, Jake Wood - who plays Max Branning in EastEnders - said that he spent two hours in his car without moving as he tried leave the park.

Wood also reported that thousands of cars had been directed through just one gate.

In his Instagram post, he said: "After two hours in a car not moving, I felt I had to take control directing thousands of cars through one gate trying to exit the Michael Bublé concert at 1am last night.

"Frankly dangerous.

"I didn’t expect this after paying £175 a ticket."

Another social media user said: "I'm not sure if it's Hatfield House or the organisers, but I think greed has taken over the Michael Bublé concert tonight.

"We were the lucky ones as we know the area, but parking, food availability and drinks were a joke. Never again."

A statement released by Hatfield Park noted that disruption has never been experienced on this scale at any previous event held on the site.

The statement also explained that Hatfield Park would begin to work with the event organisers AEG to understand what caused the incident.

A spokesperson for Hatfield Park said: "Last night some attendees experienced significant disruption during their arrival at and departure from AEG presents an Evening with Michael Bublé at Hatfield Park.

"We are working with AEG to understand what went wrong.

"Hatfield Park is made available for professional events companies to create experiences which we believe will be memorable for all.

"For some, this event has been memorable for the wrong reasons.

"We regret that fact deeply and will now review the event’s shortcomings with the organiser.

"We strive to create a high-quality visitor experience and this event fell short of our standards.

"We routinely hold large scale events at Hatfield Park and have never experienced disruption on this scale.

"This should have been a special evening, like many of you will have had at Hatfield Park in the past: for some it was not, and we share in your disappointment.

"As Hatfield Park did not organise the event directly we recommend that questions or complaints are directed to AEG in the first instance."