One third of security staff at University of Hertfordshire trained in Mental Health First Aid

PUBLISHED: 15:49 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 20 January 2020

The University of Hertfordshire de Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

The University of Hertfordshire de Havilland Campus. Picture: Herts Uni.

Photographs copyright © University of Hertfordshire

The University of Hertfordshire has trained a third of its security staff in Mental Health First Aid - with the rest getting instructed this year.

To mark Blue Monday, the university is highlighting the work it is doing on mental health and emotional resilience training sessions, which focus on the bespoke concerns and needs of its staff and students.

The Hatfield-based university has nine counsellors available across its campuses, with appointments available at both the College Lane and de Havilland campuses. The counselling service offers short term face-to-face counselling and same-day bookable appointments.

This can include short-term psychotherapy and counselling, hypnotherapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), art therapy and group therapy.

Lena Kloos, head of student wellbeing at the University of Hertfordshire, said: "There are a number things that can challenge somebody's mental health, such as living independently for the first time and transitioning into a new way of living.

"We want to foster a compassionate, open and supportive environment at the university, where students feel comfortable talking about what they're going through with our support team. It's important for our students to know that they're not alone and that support is there if they need it."

The university also helps staff through a free, confidential, helpline that operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to assist staff with personal or work-related problems that may be affecting their health, wellbeing or performance at a time convenient to them.

It also runs a wellbeing champions network, which promotes wellbeing initiatives to staff across the university, supported by the health, safety and sustainability office.

