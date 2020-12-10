Two charged with burglary following more than 20 reports of burglaries in past two weeks

Two people have been charged following an increase in burglaries in Welwyn Hatfield.

In the past two weeks alone there have been 24 reported incidents of burglaries in the area.

Joseph Hoy, aged 28, of no fixed abode has been charged with the following offences in Welwyn Garden City:

A burglary in West Mead on Friday, December 4. A wallet containing cash, bank cards and ID was reported stolen, along with cigarettes.

A burglary in Heronswood Road on Friday, December 4. Wallets and purses containing cash, bank cards and ID were reported stolen, along with a handbag and cosmetic items.

A further nine crimes were taken into consideration: Six attempted burglaries in The Commons on Friday, December 4, three attempted burglaries in Moorlands on December 3.

Taken into consideration means the defendant admits responsibility for the offence but is not charged.

A second man has also been charged with burglary offences in Hatfield. Christopher Humphries, aged 32, of Garden Avenue, Hatfield has been charged with the following:

A burglary in Wellfield Road on Wednesday, December 2. A rucksack containing cash, bank cards and ID was stolen.

Two counts of fraud by false representation, using the bank cards stolen from Wellfield Road.

An attempted burglary in Roe Green Lane on Monday, November 30.

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team inspector Kash Hussain said: “We often see a rise in burglaries at this time of year when the evenings are darker and of course, many are buying Christmas gifts. I hope that these arrests provide reassurance that we do all we can to tackle burglaries in Welwyn Hatfield.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind residents that if you have a CCTV or doorbell camera, and it captures something suspicious, please don’t hesitate to send it to us. It may well help us catch a criminal and keep our streets safer. Remember, you can also find lots of crime prevention advice on our website at herts.police.uk/protectyourhome.”

You can report information about burglaries online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101. In an emergency, always call 999.