Police called after men follow young girls in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 12:31 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 18 March 2019

Two girls were approached by men in Hilly Fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Police are carrying out enquiries after it was reported that two young girls were approached by two men in their 50s in Welwyn Garden City.

The girls were out walking a dog at the time.

It was reported that one of the men tried to speak to them about their dog.

The two men then attempted to follow the girls before getting into a silver car.

A Herts Police spokeswoman highlighted that “at no point did the men attempt to grab or touch the children”.

The two 11-year-old girls were approached in Hilly Fields at about 7pm yesterday.

The men are described as around 50 years old.

One of the men is described as quite short, with grey shoulder-length hair, a beard and was wearing a green jacket and jeans.

The other man is described as 6ft tall, with shaved grey hair, and was wearing a black Barbour jacket, a stripy blue top and blue jeans.

Officers are asking anyone who saw what happened, or has information about the incident, to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 579 of March 17.

