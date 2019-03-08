Advanced search

Meet your local Birchwood police officers this weekend

PUBLISHED: 16:34 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 27 June 2019

Meet with your local Birchwood officer this weekend.

Birchwood police officers are inviting residents to meet and discuss any issues with them this weekend.

The Welwyn Hatfield West Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) are hosting a stall outside the Co-op in Homestead Road on Saturday, June 29.

Local residents are encouraged to come along between 1pm and 5pm and discuss any concerns or questions they might have.

Welwyn Hatfield SNT Inspector Wayne Nash said: "My team will be on hand to speak to residents face-to-face. We're here to keep you safe and this is a great opportunity to voice any concerns you might have.

"Unfortunately, the area has recently seen a number of burglaries as well as thefts from and of vehicles. This crime prevention work is just one of the ways we are looking to tackle it."

In addition to the stall, the team will be doing door-knocks in the Birchwood area between midday and 5pm on Friday, June 28 and Sunday, June 30.

