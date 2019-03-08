Meet your neighbourhood police officers in Welwyn Garden City this weekend

Welwyn Hatfield South Safer Neighbourhood Team police officers will be on hand at King George V Playing Fields in Welwyn Garden City on Saturday to discuss any concerns residents might have and offer crime prevention advice. Archant

Residents have a chance to meet police officers and discuss any concerns they have in Welwyn Garden City this weekend.

The Welwyn Hatfield South Safer Neighbourhood Team will be on hand at King George V Playing Fields in Beehive Lane on Saturday, from 11am to 1pm.

Officers will discuss any concerns residents might have and offer crime prevention advice.

The RAPPAW Team will also be there with their therapy dogs to talk about the work they do in supporting victims and witnesses of crime.

Working with the organisation Pets As Therapy, RAPPAW is a Hertfordshire Constabulary scheme that trains volunteers and their dogs to help victims or witnesses who may be feeling alone, vulnerable or traumatised.

A Special Inspector will be present to discuss how they help to police the local area.

PCSO Oliver Gittins said: “We've set up this event because we want to speak face-to-face with local residents and understand the issues affecting them.

“We've invited other teams along to share the work that they do, so we hope that residents find the event useful and interesting.

“If there is anything you want to discuss with us, please drop by.

“We're here to help keep you safe and you shouldn't hesitate to get in touch if you have concerns that you want to raise.

“We are looking forward to seeing as many of you as possible.”

• To keep up-to-date with the Welwyn Hatfield South Safer Neighbourhood Team, you can follow them on Twitter: @WelHatSthPolice.

To sign up to Neighbourhood Watch, go to www.owl.co.uk.

Residents who are signed up receive emails about crime, missing people and other relevant information in their local area.