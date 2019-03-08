Advanced search

£126,000 McLaren goes up in flames at University of Hertfordshire

PUBLISHED: 14:03 08 April 2019

Firefighters were called to the University of Hertfordshire’s Hatfield car park on Saturday to reports of a McLaren on fire.

The fire service was called out from St Albans station at 7.05pm to the supercar, which was parked near Roberts Way and was well alight by the time they arrived.

The car, which belongs to one of the students, is a bright orange sports series McLaren, costing between £126,000 and £150,000.

Firefighters made the area safe and put out the fire with one hose reel.

A university spokesperson said: “We are not sure what caused the fire, but it was spontaneous and no arson is suspected.”

