Advanced search

McDonald’s reopens Welwyn Hatfield restaurants for dine-in

PUBLISHED: 12:01 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 22 July 2020

McDonalds restaurants in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar will reopen today for dine-in, the fast-food chain has revealed. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

McDonalds restaurants in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar will reopen today for dine-in, the fast-food chain has revealed. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

McDonald’s has reopened their Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere establishments for dine-in today.

The restaurants in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar opened earlier this summer but have only been operating a drive-thru service.

You may also want to watch:

Customers will now be able to sit down and eat in the restaurants.

A number of additional safety measures have been put in place to help protect customers and employees.

There will be hand sanitiser at entrances, clear floor-markings and signposting to help enable social distancing, touchpoints including self-order screens, card readers and doors will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes, perspex screens have been installed in the kitchens, service areas and drive-thru windows and additional protective equipment has been provided for restaurant teams, including disposable gloves for people in customer and courier facing positions and face coverings,

There will also be fewer people on each shift and customers are asked to use contactless payment methods as much as possible.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Missing Shirley Wilbourn found safe and well

A missing woman from Welwyn Garden City has been found.

Victim remains stable and in hospital after Hatfield stabbing

Bishops Rise in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

Woman taken to hospital after Hatfield fire

An air ambulance landed at the park near Countess Anne Church of England School but the woman was taken by land ambulance to Lister Hospital for care. Picture: Maximus Marcou

Hatfield care home thanks staff for ‘great success’ in keeping out COVID-19

1920s themed day at St Audrey's Care Home. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Missing Shirley Wilbourn found safe and well

A missing woman from Welwyn Garden City has been found.

Victim remains stable and in hospital after Hatfield stabbing

Bishops Rise in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

Woman taken to hospital after Hatfield fire

An air ambulance landed at the park near Countess Anne Church of England School but the woman was taken by land ambulance to Lister Hospital for care. Picture: Maximus Marcou

Hatfield care home thanks staff for ‘great success’ in keeping out COVID-19

1920s themed day at St Audrey's Care Home. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

McDonald’s reopens Welwyn Hatfield restaurants for dine-in

McDonalds restaurants in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar will reopen today for dine-in, the fast-food chain has revealed. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

CCTV images released after criminal damage to Potters Bar tanning shop

Police would like to speak to this man after a tanning shop had its windows smashed at Metropolitan House on Darkes Lane.Picture: Herts police

Hatfield Brewery shut its doors 100 years ago this year

Pryor Reid & Co bottles. Picture: Supplied by Jon Brindle/ Andy Tye

Enter Shikari postpone tour until 2021

St Albans band Enter Shikari have postponed their UK tour until 2021. Picture: Derek Ridgers

Victories for both first and second teams keep Tewin’s winning form going

Tewin batsmen in the middle in the league match between St Albans 2nd XI and Tewin 1st XI at St Albans Cricket Club. Picture: DANNY LOO