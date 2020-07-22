McDonald’s reopens Welwyn Hatfield restaurants for dine-in

McDonalds restaurants in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar will reopen today for dine-in, the fast-food chain has revealed. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

McDonald’s has reopened their Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere establishments for dine-in today.

The restaurants in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar opened earlier this summer but have only been operating a drive-thru service.

You may also want to watch:

Customers will now be able to sit down and eat in the restaurants.

A number of additional safety measures have been put in place to help protect customers and employees.

There will be hand sanitiser at entrances, clear floor-markings and signposting to help enable social distancing, touchpoints including self-order screens, card readers and doors will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes, perspex screens have been installed in the kitchens, service areas and drive-thru windows and additional protective equipment has been provided for restaurant teams, including disposable gloves for people in customer and courier facing positions and face coverings,

There will also be fewer people on each shift and customers are asked to use contactless payment methods as much as possible.