Welwyn Garden City shop hit again in cash and cigarettes burglary spree

PUBLISHED: 17:50 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:51 06 January 2020

The Haldens shop was burgled on Thursday and Friday. Picture: Google Street View.

Archant

A shop and post office in Welwyn Garden City was burgled for a second night - with cash and cigarettes stolen in both cases.

The newsagents McColl's was targeted on Thursday and Friday morning, with the back doors being forced open and the thieves getting away on both occasions.

Between 5.30pm and 5.40am on Friday, a white male is believed to have gained access to the shop by forcing open the rear doors.

Thousands of pounds worth of cash was stolen from a safe, alongside cigarettes.

On Thursday at 1.27am, one burglar used a trolley was used to move more stolen cash and cigarettes out of the store.

During the same night, Nisa Supermarket, which is also in Haldens, was burgled - with thousands of pounds worth of cash stolen from its ATM machine and cigarettes stolen once again.

Police were called at 3.56am when the front shutters at Nisa were forced open with a vehicle.

Three males fled the scene in a car, possibly an Audi, which was driven by a fourth offender.

If you have information about the McColl's burglary on Thursday contact police citing crime reference number 41/563/20, for Friday cite 41/922/20 and for Nisa 41/560/20.

You can call Herts police through the non-emergency number 101, report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

