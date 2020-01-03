Burglaries at two shops on same Welwyn Garden City street

Nisa Supermarket in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City, was burgled. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

Two shops on the same Welwyn Garden City street were burgled in the early hours of this morning.

The newsagents McColl's was targeted at 1.27am and Nisa Supermarket at 3.56am on Haldens - with offenders escaping in both cases.

Police believe that the front shutters at Nisa were forced open with a vehicle and after items were stolen from the store, offenders left in two vehicles.

McColl's rear fire door was also forced open but in this case the stolen items were moved through a trolley by one burglar.

They then left in the direction of Flexley Wood.

If you have information about the McColl's burglary please contact police citing crime number 41/563/20 and for Nisa its 41/563/20.

You can call Herts Police through the non-emergency number 101, report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat herts.police.uk/contact.