Advanced search

Burglaries at two shops on same Welwyn Garden City street

PUBLISHED: 16:04 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 03 January 2020

Nisa Supermarket in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City, was burgled. Picture: Google Street View.

Nisa Supermarket in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City, was burgled. Picture: Google Street View.

Archant

Two shops on the same Welwyn Garden City street were burgled in the early hours of this morning.

The newsagents McColl's was targeted at 1.27am and Nisa Supermarket at 3.56am on Haldens - with offenders escaping in both cases.

Police believe that the front shutters at Nisa were forced open with a vehicle and after items were stolen from the store, offenders left in two vehicles.

You may also want to watch:

McColl's rear fire door was also forced open but in this case the stolen items were moved through a trolley by one burglar.

They then left in the direction of Flexley Wood.

If you have information about the McColl's burglary please contact police citing crime number 41/563/20 and for Nisa its 41/563/20.

You can call Herts Police through the non-emergency number 101, report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat herts.police.uk/contact.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grinch damages giant Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City trolley rampage

The Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City was vandalised. Picture: WGC BID.

WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Public Notice

Two flats given closure orders in Welwyn Garden City

The closure orders were placed for three months at two flats on Chambers Grove. Picture: Herts Police.

Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Smallford. Picture: Archant

Punches thrown at Indian restaurant in Welwyn

The assault on two people took place at the Taj Mahal restaurant in Welwyn. PIcture: Google Street View.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Grinch damages giant Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City trolley rampage

The Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City was vandalised. Picture: WGC BID.

WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Public Notice

Two flats given closure orders in Welwyn Garden City

The closure orders were placed for three months at two flats on Chambers Grove. Picture: Herts Police.

Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Smallford. Picture: Archant

Punches thrown at Indian restaurant in Welwyn

The assault on two people took place at the Taj Mahal restaurant in Welwyn. PIcture: Google Street View.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Iranian teenagers found in South Mimms lorry now with Herts care team

They were found at a service station on Bignells Corner, South Mimms, Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View.

Burglaries at two shops on same Welwyn Garden City street

Nisa Supermarket in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City, was burgled. Picture: Google Street View.

Man arrested in Potters Bar for trespassing on tracks

Potters Bar station, Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO

Energy companies pay out millions after leaving Herts passengers stranded

The power cut lead to trains from London coming to a stop on Friday, August 9. Picture: Archant.

Review of the year 2019: December

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists