Smiles all round as retirees treated to luxurious cheese and wine afternoon

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:11 PM May 25, 2022
McCarthy Stone Cheese and Wine

Retirees were treated to cheese and wine at Highclere House. - Credit: McCarthy Stone

There were smiles aplenty as retirees were treated to a luxurious cheese and wine afternoon in Hatfield.

Taking place at McCarthy Stone’s Highclere House retirement home on Great North Road, residents indulged in a delicious assortment of their favourites cheeses and wine.

“Highclere House has proved to be exceptionally popular with residents since our opening, so it was great to be able to host people from the local community and show them what we are all about here,” said Sam Watkins, divisional sales director for McCarthy Stone.

“Our team thoroughly enjoyed showing guests around our wonderful development and answering any questions they had.

McCarthy Stone Cheese and Wine

Residents were delighted with the event put on by McCarthy Stone. - Credit: McCarthy Stone

“Residents at Highclere House have built such strong relationships and it was wonderful to see them all socialising with guests and enjoying each other’s company.

“The development has a fantastic communal space which is always buzzing with activity, and the cheese and wine event was no different.

“Thank you to the team at Hatfield House for offering free tickets to our guests and helping to make this event extra special.”

Hatfield News

