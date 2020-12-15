‘More important than ever’ to Shop Local say mayor and his deputy while touring businesses

Gareths Butcher and mayor Cllr Roger Trigg. Picture: WHBC Archant

As Welwyn Hatfield’s mayor and deputy mayor tour small businesses they are urging residents to Shop Local and check out what is on offer.

The pair, Cllr Roger Trigg and Cllr Peter Hebden, have been to shops and traders in Hatfield, Old Hatfield, Oaklands and Woolmer Green, including florists, a butcher, chocolatiers, an electrical shop and a pub.

Mayor Cllr Trigg said: “Local retailers are the heart and soul of our local communities. It’s been so hard for them this year and they need our support.

“When you shop local, you can enjoy personal service and a friendly chat, while helping your local economy to grow and flourish.”

Cllr Hebden added: “In these uncertain times it is more important than ever to support our local businesses by shopping locally.

“It helps sustain local jobs, the local economy and reduces the carbon footprint.”

One of the businesses the duo toured was Falcons Kitchens in Old Hatfield, run by the colourful and imaginative Irena Falcone, who re-invented her business as an Italian deli come ice cream shop to survive as her new kitchen showroom opened just prior to the first lockdown.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is backing the WHT’s Shop Local campaign