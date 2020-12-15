Advanced search

‘More important than ever’ to Shop Local say mayor and his deputy while touring businesses

PUBLISHED: 14:40 15 December 2020

Gareths Butcher and mayor Cllr Roger Trigg. Picture: WHBC

Gareths Butcher and mayor Cllr Roger Trigg. Picture: WHBC

Archant

As Welwyn Hatfield’s mayor and deputy mayor tour small businesses they are urging residents to Shop Local and check out what is on offer.

Maddisons Florist. Picture: WHBCMaddisons Florist. Picture: WHBC

The pair, Cllr Roger Trigg and Cllr Peter Hebden, have been to shops and traders in Hatfield, Old Hatfield, Oaklands and Woolmer Green, including florists, a butcher, chocolatiers, an electrical shop and a pub.

Mayor Cllr Trigg said: “Local retailers are the heart and soul of our local communities. It’s been so hard for them this year and they need our support.

Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg at Lessiters. Picture: WHBCMayor Cllr Roger Trigg at Lessiters. Picture: WHBC

“When you shop local, you can enjoy personal service and a friendly chat, while helping your local economy to grow and flourish.”

Cllr Hebden added: “In these uncertain times it is more important than ever to support our local businesses by shopping locally.

Irena Falcone and deputy mayor Cllr Peter Hebden. Falcons Kitchens. Picture: WHBCIrena Falcone and deputy mayor Cllr Peter Hebden. Falcons Kitchens. Picture: WHBC

“It helps sustain local jobs, the local economy and reduces the carbon footprint.”

One of the businesses the duo toured was Falcons Kitchens in Old Hatfield, run by the colourful and imaginative Irena Falcone, who re-invented her business as an Italian deli come ice cream shop to survive as her new kitchen showroom opened just prior to the first lockdown.

Maddisons Florist. Picture: WHBCMaddisons Florist. Picture: WHBC

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is backing the WHT’s Shop Local campaign

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Temporary accommodation found for residents of flat fire

A fire broke out at Ashley Court in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Rudolf shows up at school for Christmas treat

Harwood Hill School had a reindeer treat in time for Christmas. Picture: Supplied by Harwood Hill School

Bridgerton: Julie Andrews says some ‘scathing things’ as Lady Whistledown

Meet the Bridgertons. Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in new Netflix series Bridgerton. Picture: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX 2020

‘Fleeing domestic abuse is the hardest thing, because it chips away at self-worth’

A bedroom waiting for a new family at a SAHWR refuge. Picture: SAHWR

Favourite films of 2020

The Trial of the Chicago 7. Picture: NICO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX 2020