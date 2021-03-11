Tories call for apology from Labour councillors who accused mayor of homophobia

Published: 5:00 PM March 11, 2021

The Hertsmere Conservative Association has handed out a leaflet which contains an article calling for an apology from Hertsmere Labour 'over homophobic mayor slurs'.

However, the Labour councillors who accused Mayor Cllr Alan Plancey of previously making homophobic comments believe they 'owe no apologies' for challenging language they believe to be homophobic.

The issue began in November 2020 when Cllr Alan Plancey was elected as mayor of Hertsmere, and was accused by Hertsmere Labour of making homophobic comments in a video from 2014.

Now, Hertsmere Conservatives want an apology from Cllr Chris Gray and Cllr Chris Meyers for what they describe as a "dirty tricks campaign".

Cllr Christian Gray and Cllr Chris Myers - Credit: Potters Bar Labour

The whole article reads: "Conservative councillors have called for an apology from Labour after their deputy council leader accused the new borough mayor of homophobia.

"Orthodox Rabbi, Cllr Alan Plancey, 79, had to sit in silence as he was verbally abused at the council meeting by both Cllr Christian Gray and his husband Cllr Chris Myers, when he was elected as mayor to take over from colleague and friend Cllr Cynthia Barker, who passed away last summer.

You may also want to watch:

"Labour knew for five weeks before the council meeting that Cllr Plancey was to be our nominee.

"Suddenly the day before his election to Mayor, Labour started a dirty tricks campaign against him and continued it online. Private legal action is now being considered."

Hertsmere Labour responded on its website: "We have no wish to further escalate this matter. However, this inaccurate and offensive article has been distributed to thousands of homes across our borough.

"We believe this is a crude and shameless attempt to weaponise homophobic sentiment as we approach local elections in which Cllr Gray and Cllr Myers are both candidates.

"The claim in the article that Cllr Gray and Cllr Myers are married is false. In our view, it is a disgraceful example of imposing heterosexual relationship paradigms upon a gay couple."

The article also said: "Labour Councillors owe no apologies for challenging language we believe to be homophobic. Speaking out on behalf of LGBTQ+ residents of Hertsmere is part of our role as elected representatives."

To read the full statement visit: www.hertslabour.org.uk.