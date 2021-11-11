News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Mayor ‘impressed’ with £45m Hatfield housing development following showcase event

Dan Mountney

Published: 2:00 PM November 11, 2021
Community consultation - Hatfield - 6/11/2021

Mayor of Hatfield Town Council, Richard Griffiths, takes a look at the High View plans. - Credit: Digital Nation Photography

Hatfield Mayor has given his take on the town’s new £45m housing development following a showcase event last weekend. 

Developers Lovell Homes hosted the event at The Hive to show off the development plans for Hatfield Rise in High View to residents and potential buyers. 

Cllr Richard Griffiths, Mayor of Hatfield Town Council, was on hand to view the plans and scale model of the development, which he admitted left him ‘impressed’. 

“The scale model shows that the development is being constructed to a high standard,” he said.

Community consultation - Hatfield - 6/11/2021

The plans for Hatfield Rise were on show at The Hive. - Credit: Digital Nation Photography

“All the latest considerations regarding thermal and sound insulation have been incorporated into the design.  

“I was particularly impressed to learn that facilities to connect a high number of charging points can be made available for electric vehicles.” 

Developed in partnership between Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Lovell Homes, the regeneration will see 72 homes built in the first phase, include 37 affordable homes. 

There will also be 24 two-bedroom apartments, 11 homes for private sale and 12 retail units. 

Roseanne Bullen, sales and marketing director at Lovell, was pleased to show off the plans to the mayor, and believes there will be plenty of interest in this development from buyers.

Hatfield Rise development

The development will include 72 homes and 12 retail units. - Credit: Lovell Homes

“I was delighted to show the mayor our exciting plans for Hatfield Rise as well as a large number of locals and potential buyers,” she said. 

“Hatfield Rise has everything a buyer could want - a good location, well-appointed apartments with great space standards and affordability. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get onto the property ladder in Hatfield.” 

Councillor Tony Kingsbury, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Leader added: “Redevelopment across the borough is moving steadily forward and we are proud to be partnering with Lovell on the development work at Hatfield Rise. 

“We are determined in our long-term priorities to provide quality homes through managed growth and delighted to see our plans taking shape. It is with great expectation that we can look forward to the development of a thriving new community in the heart of Hatfield.”

Hatfield Rise development

Lovell are expecting plenty of interest from buyers. - Credit: Lovell Homes

