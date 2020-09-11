Nine deaths at one care home in Potters Bar during pandemic height

Mayfair Lodge Care Home. Danny Loo Photography 2017

It has been confirmed that nine residents at one care home in Potters Bar – which is located in one of the worst hit areas of the town – died after contracting coronavirus during the height of the pandemic.

Between March 1 and July 31, Potters Bar Parkfield had 30 COVID-19 deaths, which accounted for 33 per cent of all deaths in the area, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It can be revealed by the WHT that 30 per cent of those COVID-19 deaths took place at Mayfair Lodge, run by Quantum Care.

A Quantum Care spokeswoman said: “It is with deep sadness that we can confirm that nine residents passed away between March and May, having contracted coronavirus. A number of other residents have died at the home, although a lack of testing at the time of their passing means it is not possible to ascertain the precise cause of death.

“They are all dearly missed and our thoughts remain with their loved ones at this difficult time.

“There have been no further deaths at the home as a result of confirmed or suspected coronavirus since May. We continue to do everything in our power to safeguard our residents and the staff who so diligently care for them.

“This includes working closely with the local authority and following all the latest UK Government and Public Health England advice, with measures such as daily health and temperature checks, regular staff and resident testing and the use of PPE in place across the home.”

It is not clear how the infection came into the home, according to Quantum Care, as “outbreak community spread was already high and testing for staff and residents was not widely available, despite several requests from us to the relevant officials”.

“We are pleased that regular testing is now available and would encourage the UK Government to ensure this can be accessed consistently,” the spokeswoman added.

“As per government guidance, currently no new resident can enter the care home without having had a negative COVID-19 test. They are then cared for in isolation for fourteen days, and a further test is carried out before they can join communal activities within the care home.”

In May, over 40 per cent of care homes in Hertsmere had reported an outbreak – one of the highest in the borough – with 14 care homes out of a total of 32.