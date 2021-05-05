Fundraiser bakes 100 cookies to support NHS and carers as part of Captain Tom challenge

Published: 11:52 AM May 5, 2021

A girl with Down's Syndrome from Welwyn Garden City has baked 100 cookies to support carers and NHS staff as part of the Captain Tom Challenge.

Maya, 15, and her mum, Ruth Patil, delivered their baked goods to staff at Lister Hospital’s A&E on Monday.

Maya and her mum’s efforts are part of the Captain Tom 100 Challenge, designed to honour the fundraising efforts of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised £38.9 million for the NHS COVID-19 appeal before passing away aged 100 in February.

Maya has raised more then £150 so far for the NHS and Carers Worldwide. - Credit: Ruth Patil

“We wanted to thank the incredibly hard-working staff at the Lister who have gone through so much over the last year. They have helped our family and we want to thank them,” said Ruth.

They also fundraised for Carers Worldwide – a charity run by Ruth – with money going to support family carers, people with disabilities and family members in India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

You may also want to watch:

Launched in 2012, Carers Worldwide is the only organisation working exclusively and strategically with unpaid family carers in South Asia, with the aim of promoting recognition of unpaid family carers and draw attention to their needs in all three countries.

Maya delivering her cookies to Lister Hospital. - Credit: Ruth Patil

“This year has been incredibly tough for all of us, wherever we live in the world,” said Ruth.

“Families in India especially need our help right now as they experience a devastating second wave of COVID-19. We want to do everything we can to protect the families that we work with.”

This wasn't Maya’s first fundraising effort, having previously raised more than £500 by taking part in the 2.6 running challenge.

“I want to raise even more money this year to help carers. And I wanted Stacey, my play therapist who helps me at Lister to get lots of my cookies,” said the 15-year-old.

To donate to Maya’s cookie baking challenge, visit www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RuthPatil1/1.

To find out more about Carers Worldwide, visit www.carersworldwide.org.

The Captain Tom challenges invites participants to create a fundraising activity around the number 100. To find out more go to www.captaintom.org/captain-tom-100.