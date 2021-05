Published: 10:33 AM May 18, 2021

Businesses in Potters Bar are among those taking part in Hertsmere's 'Shop Local, Stay Safe' - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Hertsmere residents are being encouraged to ‘Shop Local, Stay Safe’ following the return of indoor hospitality as COVID-19 restrictions to continue to ease.

Staff and customers are being praised for adhering to safety guidelines as non-essential shops, hairdressers, beauty salons, leisure centres and outdoor seating areas in cafes and pubs have re-opened across the borough.

Councillor Meenal Sachdev, portfolio holder for community and economic development, said: “It’s been wonderful to see businesses reopening again and I can't thank residents enough for supporting their high streets and doing so, safely.

“I know this latest set of restrictions lifting will be a relief for so many businesses and residents, but we can't be complacent. The pandemic isn't over yet.

“Please continue to do all you can to keep yourselves and your community safe. Wear a face covering, wash your hands or use hand sanitiser regularly, maintain social distancing and get tested twice-a-week.

“By taking these simple steps, we can, hopefully, continue to make our way out of lockdown and look forward to a more of a normal summer, doing the things we all love, like meeting friends and family and being together.”

As part of their campaign, Hertsmere Borough Council are also encouraging people to get regular rapid COVID-19 tests to help stop the spread of the virus.

