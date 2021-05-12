May 17: 'Positive step' as group exercise classes ready to return to gyms

Published: 2:22 PM May 12, 2021 Updated: 3:33 PM May 12, 2021

Social distancing measures have been implemented at the studio - Credit: Anytime Fitness WGC

With the Government roadmap continuing to progress as planned, Anytime Fitness WGC is preparing to safely resume its group exercise timetable next week from Monday, May 17.

All classes are pre-booked with limited spaces - Credit: Anytime Fitness WGC

The independently-owned health club will have a range of classes and workshops throughout the week, including TABATA, Pilates, indoor cycling and small group technique workshops.

All classes will need to be pre-booked with a limited number of places available to continue the club’s focus on safety.

“It’s another really positive step to be able to resume our group exercise timetable,” said John Turner, club manager of Anytime Fitness WGC.

“Classes are an important part of many of our members’ routines both for the physical health benefits as well as the social element too, which is more important than ever given the past year.

You may also want to watch:

"Our classes are like small families and communities in themselves, and our team can’t wait to get back to instructing again."

To find out more email: welwyngardencity@anytimefitness.co.uk.