May 17: 'Positive step' as group exercise classes ready to return to gyms
- Credit: Anytime Fitness WGC
With the Government roadmap continuing to progress as planned, Anytime Fitness WGC is preparing to safely resume its group exercise timetable next week from Monday, May 17.
The independently-owned health club will have a range of classes and workshops throughout the week, including TABATA, Pilates, indoor cycling and small group technique workshops.
All classes will need to be pre-booked with a limited number of places available to continue the club’s focus on safety.
“It’s another really positive step to be able to resume our group exercise timetable,” said John Turner, club manager of Anytime Fitness WGC.
“Classes are an important part of many of our members’ routines both for the physical health benefits as well as the social element too, which is more important than ever given the past year.
You may also want to watch:
"Our classes are like small families and communities in themselves, and our team can’t wait to get back to instructing again."
To find out more email: welwyngardencity@anytimefitness.co.uk.
Most Read
- 1 Do you have the unclaimed £1 million winning lottery ticket bought in Welwyn Hatfield?
- 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 3 'Fantastic to meet everybody' - New White Horse pub manager looking forward to letting more people in on May 17
- 4 'Through the worst of it' - Funeral director looking forward to return to normality after busiest months of his 25 year career
- 5 Missing teen found safe and well
- 6 Symbolic centenary torch created by student to be stored in museum
- 7 'Time to deliver' - Councillors react to the May 6 local elections results
- 8 Full list of Welwyn Hatfield results for Local Elections 2021
- 9 Richard Roberts set to become leader of Herts County Council
- 10 Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'