News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Matt Hancock kiss: Grant Shapps refuses to comment on 'private matters'

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 4:02 PM June 25, 2021   
Matt Hancock kiss

Matt Hancock was pictured kissing a woman who is not his wife - Credit: Gov.uk

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps today refused to comment on the leaked CCTV footage of Matt Hancock sharing an intimate moment with his aide.

In an LBC interview this morning, our MP responded to Nick Ferrari's question about Matt Hancock's affair, andsaid: "I have seen the photo, but as ever I always try and avoid commenting on other people's private lives."

Although Mr Shapps did respond to a question over the social distancing and potential safety aspects of the Health Secretary's embrace with Gina Coladangelo, he added: "I'm quite sure whatever the rules were at the time were followed."

"Wow! If those were the rules, I want to work where you work," quipped host Nick Ferrari.

However later in the day Matt Hancock did admit to breaking social distancing guidance and apologised for doing so.    

In a statement the married father of three said: "I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry.

"I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter."

Most Read

  1. 1 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  2. 2 Local taxi driver says London Ubers are driving him onto universal credit
  3. 3 Lidl targets new Hertfordshire store locations
  1. 4 Broadband speeds 15x faster than average set to arrive thanks to major investment
  2. 5 F9: Filming locations of Vin Diesel's new Fast & Furious 9 movie
  3. 6 Plans unveiled to knock down Norton building and build more than 100 flats
  4. 7 Vin Diesel and Fast & Furious 9 cast members talk about their F9: The Fast Saga characters
  5. 8 Man charged with murder of his own mother
  6. 9 Stunning photos capture the moment Flying Scotsman crosses viaduct
  7. 10 ‘Too tall and dominant’ – application to demolish old car dealership to build 111 flats rejected
Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Northaw and Cuffley

'Almost double the population' - Plans unveiled for two adjacent...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Furzefield Leisure Centre

Arrest made after dog stolen in suspected knifepoint robbery

Dan Mountney

person
St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Dad avoids jail after downloading indecent images of children

Dan Mountney

person
Elis Woodford Hatfield

Lucky competition winner bags car and £30,000 prize after ‘year to forget’

Dan Mountney

person
Comments powered by Disqus