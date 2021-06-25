Matt Hancock kiss: Grant Shapps refuses to comment on 'private matters'

Published: 4:02 PM June 25, 2021

Matt Hancock was pictured kissing a woman who is not his wife - Credit: Gov.uk

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps today refused to comment on the leaked CCTV footage of Matt Hancock sharing an intimate moment with his aide.

In an LBC interview this morning, our MP responded to Nick Ferrari's question about Matt Hancock's affair, andsaid: "I have seen the photo, but as ever I always try and avoid commenting on other people's private lives."

Although Mr Shapps did respond to a question over the social distancing and potential safety aspects of the Health Secretary's embrace with Gina Coladangelo, he added: "I'm quite sure whatever the rules were at the time were followed."

"Wow! If those were the rules, I want to work where you work," quipped host Nick Ferrari.

However later in the day Matt Hancock did admit to breaking social distancing guidance and apologised for doing so.

In a statement the married father of three said: "I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry.

"I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter."