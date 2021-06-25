Matt Hancock kiss: Grant Shapps refuses to comment on 'private matters'
- Credit: Gov.uk
Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps today refused to comment on the leaked CCTV footage of Matt Hancock sharing an intimate moment with his aide.
In an LBC interview this morning, our MP responded to Nick Ferrari's question about Matt Hancock's affair, andsaid: "I have seen the photo, but as ever I always try and avoid commenting on other people's private lives."
Although Mr Shapps did respond to a question over the social distancing and potential safety aspects of the Health Secretary's embrace with Gina Coladangelo, he added: "I'm quite sure whatever the rules were at the time were followed."
"Wow! If those were the rules, I want to work where you work," quipped host Nick Ferrari.
However later in the day Matt Hancock did admit to breaking social distancing guidance and apologised for doing so.
In a statement the married father of three said: "I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry.
"I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter."
Most Read
- 1 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 2 Local taxi driver says London Ubers are driving him onto universal credit
- 3 Lidl targets new Hertfordshire store locations
- 4 Broadband speeds 15x faster than average set to arrive thanks to major investment
- 5 F9: Filming locations of Vin Diesel's new Fast & Furious 9 movie
- 6 Plans unveiled to knock down Norton building and build more than 100 flats
- 7 Vin Diesel and Fast & Furious 9 cast members talk about their F9: The Fast Saga characters
- 8 Man charged with murder of his own mother
- 9 Stunning photos capture the moment Flying Scotsman crosses viaduct
- 10 ‘Too tall and dominant’ – application to demolish old car dealership to build 111 flats rejected