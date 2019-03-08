Marvel fan series filmed at Welwyn Garden City Shredded Wheat factory

A Marvel fan series, set to be released on Halloween, was filmed at Welwyn Garden City's Shredded Wheat factory.

The first episode will star the eponymous British hero Union Jack and will come out on YouTube on October 31.

Union Jack, or Joseph "Joey" Chapman, is an MI5 agent during the day with no special powers - but he battles vampires and the supernatural at night in the Marvel comics.

"With absurd allies and bonkers baddies, Union Jack mixes up a crazy cocktail of comedy, super-hero, action, horror and espionage," the series description says.

The series is the brainchild of Potters Bar filmmaker and Oaklands College lecturer Mark Garvey.

Mr Garvey has been critically recognised for his 2017 Essex-based revenge thriller "The Same Circles".

Sam O'Hara-Childs, Jasmine Knight and Simon Cleary helped produce Union Jack as a fan series that is not related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.