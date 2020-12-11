Rock and roll star Marty Wilde gets vaccine at hospital that saved his life

Marty Wilde getting the vaccine at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied by The PR Stable Archant

After Lister Hospital saved Marty Wilde’s life at the start of lockdown, when he suffered severe heart failure, the rock and roll star popped back to get the vaccine.

Yesterday at 2.45pm, Tewin-based Mr Wilde became the first celeb in the world to have the COVID-19 vaccine at the Stevenage-based hospital .

He said: “I’m thrilled to be the first high profile person in the world to have the COVID vaccine, hopefully when people see others having the jab, it will make them feel more at ease about having it themselves.

“Living in quiet leafy Tewin, it’s great to send a message out to the whole world that the vaccine is here, and hope is on the way.”

“I had my vaccine at The Lister Hospital in Stevenage, and after they saved my life earlier this year, I put my full trust in them. I owe my life to this hospital and I can’t thank them enough. So for me, it’s a wonderful Christmas present to be able to have this vaccine.”

But the 81-year-old, who was one of the UK’s first rock stars, is not stopping there and is set to release a Christmas song to cheer people up in time for the end of 2020.

He added: “2020 has been such a tough isolating year for everyone globally, and for the first time in my 8 decades of making music, I felt compelled to write my first Christmas song, just as a way of spreading some joy at the end of this year, that’s a Double A side called ‘Christmas All Over The World/Christmas Fantasia’.

“My daughter Kim [who I co-wrote Kids in America with] managed to persuade me to wear a festive elf costume for the video shoot – so I hope that’ll put a cheery smile on everyone’s faces.”

The rock and roll star, best known for Teenager In Love (No.2 in 1959), Sea Of Love (No. 3 in 1959) and Rubber Ball (No.9 in 1961) reached back over his eight decades in music to find something that resonated today.

“I went back 80 years to when I was young, World War II restricted people back then, including the distribution of movies and live entertainment.

“As we face COVID restrictions, I saw a mirroring of now and then, and how the magical hope that Disney’s Fantasia brought to us all (despite WWII restrictions), was a symbol of hope and happiness. ‘Christmas Fantasia’ was conceived from that memory.”

Mr Wilde’s also appeared in the Official Chart Top 100 in every decade since the 1950s – as a credited performer in the 1950s, 60s, 90s, 00s, 10s and 20s, scoring six top 10 singles and two Top 20 albums in his own name, as well as writing hits for others in the 70s and 80s. He had his first chart hit in 1958.

Those who are eligible for a vaccination in this first phase of the programme will be contacted to arrange an appointment. All those vaccinated will need a booster jab 21 days later.