Pop-up Post Office set for town centre

A pop-up Post Office is due to open in Hatfield town centre as the Martin’s site gets regenerated.

Much concern was expressed by the community that the town centre would lose its only Post Office with residents left to walk to Birchwood or Hilltop to access services.

The borough council also committed to doing all it could to maintain access for residents as the Post Office and McColl’s, who own Martin’s, cited the regeneration as contributing to the move to close the site.

Graham Simmons, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to be maintaining Post Office service in Hatfield, as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

The current branch at 9 Town Centre, Hatfield will close on Monday, December 15 at 6pm and the new pop-up Post Office will have two counters and continue to offer a wide range of Post Office products and services.

The Post Office will open at 36 Town Centre, on Tuesday December 15 at noon. The opening hours will be Monday to Friday 9am to 5.30pm and Saturday 9am to 12.30pm.

This is a temporary service whilst the Post Office continue to look for a permanent solution.