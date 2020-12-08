Advanced search

Pop-up Post Office set for town centre

PUBLISHED: 14:24 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 08 December 2020

The Hatfield town centre Post Office. Picture: Alan Davies

The Hatfield town centre Post Office. Picture: Alan Davies

Alan Davies

A pop-up Post Office is due to open in Hatfield town centre as the Martin’s site gets regenerated.

Much concern was expressed by the community that the town centre would lose its only Post Office with residents left to walk to Birchwood or Hilltop to access services.

The borough council also committed to doing all it could to maintain access for residents as the Post Office and McColl’s, who own Martin’s, cited the regeneration as contributing to the move to close the site.

You may also want to watch:

Graham Simmons, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to be maintaining Post Office service in Hatfield, as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

READ MORE: Hatfield town centre could be left with no Post Office after regeneration

The current branch at 9 Town Centre, Hatfield will close on Monday, December 15 at 6pm and the new pop-up Post Office will have two counters and continue to offer a wide range of Post Office products and services.

The Post Office will open at 36 Town Centre, on Tuesday December 15 at noon. The opening hours will be Monday to Friday 9am to 5.30pm and Saturday 9am to 12.30pm.

This is a temporary service whilst the Post Office continue to look for a permanent solution.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Pop-up Post Office set for town centre

The Hatfield town centre Post Office. Picture: Alan Davies

Life-saving COVID-19 vaccine rolled out in our area from today

Covid-19 vaccinations have begun across the country today, with the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust among the first wave of hospital hubs to offer it. Picture: Getty images

Urgent toy appeal for East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust children’s wards

The East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity has launched the Magic of Play Urgent Toy Appeal because infection control due to the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a shortage of toys on the children's wards. Picture: Pexels

Freemasons donate more than £1,000 to ‘outstanding’ Isabel Hospice

isabel Hospice received a grant of more than £1,000 from Hertfordshire Freemasons. Picture: Isabel Hospice

Train station revamp gathers steam with pre-war makeover

Malcom Day, station manager Karen Sherwin and Malcolm Cowan in front of the new posters. Picture: supplied.