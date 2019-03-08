Advanced search

Former Hertfordshire manager quits as lawn tennis president after investigation

PUBLISHED: 16:24 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 27 September 2019

Martin Corrie on the TV at Wimbledon 2017. Picture: PA/BBC.

Martin Corrie on the TV at Wimbledon 2017. Picture: PA/BBC.

A former Hertfordshire tennis manager quit as president of the Lawn Tennis Association yesterday, after an investigation.

Lawn Tennis Association. Picture: LTA.

Martin Corrie was a member of Hertfordshire's executive committee, based in Welwyn Garden City's Gosling Sports Park, during the time a 2004 sexual assault allegation was made against a coach.

The investigation was handled by the then executive committee of Hertfordshire County LTA, which Mr Corrie was on.

In March 2018, Mr Corrie, said: "This case concerns a coach who worked at Hertfordshire County LTA when I was a member of the executive committee and who was investigated and sanctioned by the LTA disciplinary committee at the time.

"As we are all aware, upholding the highest standards in dealing with safeguarding matters is important to the whole of British Tennis."

He had previously stepped aside in March 2018, but now has officially left the job and been nominated for a board of directors position at the International Tennis Federation.

Mr Corrie said, yesterday, that the communication between the local and LTA body "was not good enough" and he apologised for his part in this.

