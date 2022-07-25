Fundraising target smashed for funeral of punk icon Mark Astronaut

More than £6,500 has been raised for Mark Astronaut's funeral. - Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A £4,000 fundraising target to pay for the funeral of Welwyn Garden City punk rock icon Mark Astronaut has been smashed.

More than £6,500 has been raised to give Mark the send-off he deserves following his death on July 7.

Born Mark Wilkins, Astronaut earned cult status among punk fans after an enduring 40-year music career with The Astronauts and The Otters.

His former bandmates set up the JustGiving page last week, and much to their delight, it took just six hours for their original target to be met.

“Well, we have been absolutely blown away,” they wrote.

“In about six hours we exceeded the original target we set. It has been an absolutely incredible response so far though not entirely surprising given Mark's wide reach and impact.

“It is really showing just how many people he touched over the years in so many different ways. Thank you so very much to every single person who has donated, shared, or put on an Astronauts record today.”

It was also confirmed that extra money raised would go towards a memorial weekend for Mark later this year and be donated to his favourite charities.

“Any surplus will be used to give Mark a good send off, cover other costs and bills, and to support the memorial weekend in November which is being planned,” his ex-bandmates wrote.

“Any remaining funds will be shared between his favourite charities. Funeral details are being confirmed as we speak and we will let you know details as soon as we can.”

Mark’s passing was confirmed via a statement from The Astronauts on July 8, which read: “It is with immense shock and sadness that we announce the passing of Mark Astronaut. We have lost a remarkable talent and an incredibly dear friend.

“Thank you for the kindness you’ve shown to Mark and the support you’ve given to his music. Today we will play his songs loudly and remember the amazing legacy Mark leaves behind.”

Fellow Welwyn Garden City rockers, The Subways, also paid tribute, tweeting: “We are utterly devastated to hear of the passing of the legendary Mark Astronaut.

“We can’t believe we won’t be bumping into each other ever again as we always did on one street or another in Welwyn Garden City for a good natter. A true legend. Irrepressible. RIP, mate.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/markastronaut.