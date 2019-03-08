Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MP welcomes low Welwyn Hatfield unemployment rate

PUBLISHED: 12:36 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 01 May 2019

National unemployment is currently just 3.9 per cent.

National unemployment is currently just 3.9 per cent.

Archant

Newly released figures show that unemployment benefit claimants in Welwyn Hatfield has fallen to just under 2.5 per cent.

Statistics for March 2019 show that in Welwyn Hatfield just 2.4 per cent of the working population are claiming Jobseeker's Allowance or Universal Credit.

They also state that nearly there are 500 fewer claimants in the area than in 2010.

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps welcomed the news and said: “This is fantastic for the people of Welwyn Hatfield.

You may also want to watch:

“Jobs offer security, economic stability and vastly improved life chances.

“Low local unemployment also helps boost the local economy and contributes to the entire community.”

The reliability of the figures from the survey reduces as the area looked at gets smaller.

This is why the 2.4 per cent figure refers to unemployment benefit claimants rather than total unemployment, as there aren't reliable unemployment figures for Welwyn Hatfield.

National unemployment is at an all-time low at 3.9 per cent – the lowest it has been since 1975.

At the same time, average weekly earnings for employees increased by 3.4 per cent compared with a year earlier.

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate: ‘I believe homosexuality is a sin’

Chieme Okuzu is standing as the Conservative candidate for the Handside ward in this weeks Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections. Picture: Conservative Party

Donovan’s childhood home in Hatfield gets blue plaque

Donovan playing at 230 Bishops Rise in the 1960s. Picture: Courtesy of Hatfield Town Council

Firefighters cut free two people after Hatfield telegraph pole crash

the road has been closed from Wildhill Road to Bell Bar. Picture: Tom Potter

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Hundreds protest plans to close Welwyn Garden City ski slope

Fill the Hill Protest - Protest against the closure of the ski slope to be a site for housing in the councils local plan. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate: ‘I believe homosexuality is a sin’

Chieme Okuzu is standing as the Conservative candidate for the Handside ward in this weeks Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections. Picture: Conservative Party

Donovan’s childhood home in Hatfield gets blue plaque

Donovan playing at 230 Bishops Rise in the 1960s. Picture: Courtesy of Hatfield Town Council

Firefighters cut free two people after Hatfield telegraph pole crash

the road has been closed from Wildhill Road to Bell Bar. Picture: Tom Potter

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Hundreds protest plans to close Welwyn Garden City ski slope

Fill the Hill Protest - Protest against the closure of the ski slope to be a site for housing in the councils local plan. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

MP welcomes low Welwyn Hatfield unemployment rate

National unemployment is currently just 3.9 per cent.

Welwyn Pegasus U15 Royals claim League Cup final preview win

Welwyn Pegasus U15 Royals won 3-0 against Risden Wood Hunters in the MHRML Premier Division.

Review: Madness musical Our House ‘is huge fun’ in St Albans

The cast of St Albans Musical Theatre Company's production of Our House at The Alban Arena. Picture: Simon Wallace / MeltingPot Pictures

Man climbs up tree following Brookmans Park police chase

The Suffolk Police Helicopter on approach to Wattisham Airfield, where it is based. The Police section on the airfield is to close it has been announced.

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate: ‘I believe homosexuality is a sin’

Chieme Okuzu is standing as the Conservative candidate for the Handside ward in this weeks Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections. Picture: Conservative Party
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists