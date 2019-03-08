MP welcomes low Welwyn Hatfield unemployment rate

National unemployment is currently just 3.9 per cent. Archant

Newly released figures show that unemployment benefit claimants in Welwyn Hatfield has fallen to just under 2.5 per cent.

Statistics for March 2019 show that in Welwyn Hatfield just 2.4 per cent of the working population are claiming Jobseeker's Allowance or Universal Credit.

They also state that nearly there are 500 fewer claimants in the area than in 2010.

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps welcomed the news and said: “This is fantastic for the people of Welwyn Hatfield.

“Jobs offer security, economic stability and vastly improved life chances.

“Low local unemployment also helps boost the local economy and contributes to the entire community.”

The reliability of the figures from the survey reduces as the area looked at gets smaller.

This is why the 2.4 per cent figure refers to unemployment benefit claimants rather than total unemployment, as there aren't reliable unemployment figures for Welwyn Hatfield.

National unemployment is at an all-time low at 3.9 per cent – the lowest it has been since 1975.

At the same time, average weekly earnings for employees increased by 3.4 per cent compared with a year earlier.