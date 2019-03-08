Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Late Welwyn Hatfield Council leader Mandy Perkins receives national recognition for work in planning

PUBLISHED: 13:39 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:44 11 March 2019

The late Welwyn Hatfield Council leader Mandy Perkins. Picture: WHC

The late Welwyn Hatfield Council leader Mandy Perkins. Picture: WHC

Archant

Former Welwyn Hatfield Council leader, the late Mandy Perkins, has been recognised nationally her work in planning.

Every year for International Women’s Day, Royal Town Planning Institute magazine The Planner publishes a list of planning’s Women of Influence, all nominated by readers.

A number of distinguished planners helped to select a focused list of 50 Women of Influence.

Cllr Perkins was a strong advocate of planning and chaired Hertfordshire Infrastructure and Planning Partnership (HIPP) for many years, pushing efforts to debate and agree cross-border issues.

Her award is joint with East Herts Council leader Linda Haysey, who replaced her as chair of HIPP.

Welwyn Hatfield Council leader Tony Kingsbury said: “We are so proud to see Mandy being honoured as a Woman of Influence, sitting alongside some of the most influential women in planning in the country.

“Mandy worked immensely hard, both as councillor and leader of the council, and in her other roles, including chair of HIPP and vice-chair of the local Domestic Abuse Forum.

“Mandy was extremely knowledgeable in the field of planning and had a genuine passion for affordable housing.

“She was a strong community champion who believed passionately in helping others and was committed to doing the right thing for our residents.”

The HIPP recently completed an infrastructure prospectus to understand the scale of services and utilities that need to be funded and delivered over the next decade.

Cllr Perkin’s citation for the award said: “Mandy had a genuine passion for good planning, place-making and affordable housing.

“She was known to virtually everyone in the council and warmly regarded by every planner.”

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

Jail for Hatfield gardener who attacked Royston woman while on crack cocaine

Matthew Yarwood has been jailed at St Albans Crown Court for an attack in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Trees block roads in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City after high winds

Police closed Hammonds Lane in Hatfield after a tree falls over in high winds.

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

Jail for Hatfield gardener who attacked Royston woman while on crack cocaine

Matthew Yarwood has been jailed at St Albans Crown Court for an attack in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Trees block roads in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City after high winds

Police closed Hammonds Lane in Hatfield after a tree falls over in high winds.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Bingo! It’s Shakespeare but not as you’ve seen him

Company of Ten is getting in on the action with their next production Bingo, about the life and death dilemma Shakespeare faced when he had retired from writing and gone back home to Stratford. Picture: Anne Frizell.

The Bootleg Beatles to pay tribute to The Fab Four at St Albans concerts

The Bootleg Beatles will be appearing at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: supplied by Alban Arena.

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

OMD 40th anniversary greatest hits tour date announced for Watford

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark will play Watford Colosseum as part of their 40th Anniversary Greatest Hits tour. Picture: Supplied by Watford Colosseum.

‘Dream come true’ for Mitchel Turley as Ridgeway Academy’s new rugby shirt is unveiled at Twickenham

Mitchel Turvey of Ridgeway Academy receives the school's new rugby kit from England stars Zoe Aldcroft and Sam Underhill at Twickenham prior to England's Six Nations game with Italy.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists