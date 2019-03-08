Late Welwyn Hatfield Council leader Mandy Perkins receives national recognition for work in planning

Former Welwyn Hatfield Council leader, the late Mandy Perkins, has been recognised nationally her work in planning.

Every year for International Women’s Day, Royal Town Planning Institute magazine The Planner publishes a list of planning’s Women of Influence, all nominated by readers.

A number of distinguished planners helped to select a focused list of 50 Women of Influence.

Cllr Perkins was a strong advocate of planning and chaired Hertfordshire Infrastructure and Planning Partnership (HIPP) for many years, pushing efforts to debate and agree cross-border issues.

Her award is joint with East Herts Council leader Linda Haysey, who replaced her as chair of HIPP.

Welwyn Hatfield Council leader Tony Kingsbury said: “We are so proud to see Mandy being honoured as a Woman of Influence, sitting alongside some of the most influential women in planning in the country.

“Mandy worked immensely hard, both as councillor and leader of the council, and in her other roles, including chair of HIPP and vice-chair of the local Domestic Abuse Forum.

“Mandy was extremely knowledgeable in the field of planning and had a genuine passion for affordable housing.

“She was a strong community champion who believed passionately in helping others and was committed to doing the right thing for our residents.”

The HIPP recently completed an infrastructure prospectus to understand the scale of services and utilities that need to be funded and delivered over the next decade.

Cllr Perkin’s citation for the award said: “Mandy had a genuine passion for good planning, place-making and affordable housing.

“She was known to virtually everyone in the council and warmly regarded by every planner.”