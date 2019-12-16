Nominations open for award which honours late council leader

Mandy Perkins passed away in September last year. Archant

Nominations opened today for an award in memory of the late leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Mandy Perkins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Mandy Perkins memorial award will recognise an organisation, group or person who has gone the extra mile to make the borough a safer or more supportive place for those affected by domestic abuse.

Cllr Perkins campaigned relentlessly to end domestic abuse and the award has been set up by the local Domestic Abuse Forum, on which she served as vice-chair for many years.

The entries will be judged by Welwyn Hatfield Domestic Abuse Forum chair, vice-chair and Mandy's husband David Perkins.

Mr Perkins said: "Mandy was inspirational and committed to working to make the borough a better place for everyone who lives here.

You may also want to watch:

"I am so proud of the many things she achieved in her life, but I know how important her work campaigning to end domestic abuse was to her and all of the people she helped.

"This award is the perfect way to pay tribute to Mandy, and to honour an organisation, group or person who has helped to make the borough a better place for those affected by domestic abuse."

Sharon Montgomery, chair of the Welwyn Hatfield Domestic Abuse Forum, said: "We have an incredible community here in Welwyn Hatfield who work tirelessly to improve the lives of and offer support to those affected by domestic abuse.

"We are once again looking forward to recognising these contributions with the Mandy Perkins Memorial Award."

The nominations are open until Friday, February 21 and the winner will be announced at the annual Tri-District Domestic Abuse Conference on Monday, March 23.

Email: feelsafe@welhat.gov.uk or call: 01707 357 524 for a nomination form.