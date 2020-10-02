Man carrying knife robs victims in Hatfield

After a man was seen carrying a knife in a robbery and attempted robbery in Hatfield, detectives are appealing for witnesses and information for the two crimes which they believed to be linked.

On Wednesday, at around 5.25pm, a man was approached on a footpath running between St Albans Road East and Vixen Court.

The suspect produced a knife and demanded money, which the victim refused, prompting the offender to run away.

He is described as a black man, aged between 20 and 25, of slim build, with a local accent, and wearing a black hoodie with the hood up.

A few minutes later a second male victim was approached in Hedges Close by a man, of a similar description, who again showed a knife and demanded money. This time the victim handed over a small amount of cash and a mobile phone, which was later recovered nearby.

Det Con Chris Jones, of the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “These were frightening incidents for the victims and we’re appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed either of these to come forward.

“Additionally, if you have CCTV which covers the area and may have caught relevant footage or if you have information which could assist our enquiries please do make contact with us.”

Report information to 101 using the reference 41/78752/20 for the first crime, and 41/78756/20 for the second.