Man armed with bread knife chases pedestrians in Welwyn Garden City

Two men were chased in Hardings, Welwyn Garden City, by a man with a bread knife. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Two young men were chased by a man armed with a large bread knife in Welwyn Garden City last night.

Police were called at 22.25pm yesterday (December 18) to reports of two men being chased by a man holding a large bread knife in Hardings, near the Moors Walk shops in Panshanger.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “Between 9.15pm and 9.20pm, two men in their 20s were walking to the Tesco Express when they saw a man driving erratically.

“The man stopped the car, which is believed to be a blue Ford Focus, near to them and jumped out.

“The man then shouted at and chased the two victims, before getting back into the car and driving away.”

The victims ran away and were unharmed.

The offender is described as mixed race with short black hair.

•Anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/67297/18.