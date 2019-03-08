Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

Police were called yesterday to reports of a man in possession of what is believed to be a machete in Hatfield.

A man knocked on a woman’s door in Millwards, saying he had locked himself out of his house with his children still inside.

He then asked for a ladder.

After this, he was seen knocking on a neighbour’s window before walking up the road towards St Audreys Close.

It is believed he was holding a machete in his hand.

Police were called at 4.41pm, who conducted an area search but didn’t find him.

The man is described as white, aged in his mid to late 40s, 5ft 8in tall with grey hair, and was wearing a white rugby top and blue jeans.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 559 of March 24.