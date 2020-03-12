Advanced search

Welham Green sales man tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:45 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 12 March 2020

Motus runs S & B Commercials Mercedes-Benz at Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Google Street View.

Motus runs S & B Commercials Mercedes-Benz at Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Google Street View.

Archant

A man who works at a Welham Green business has tested positive for coronavirus.

He has not been at the Motus-operated van dealer S & B Commercials Mercedes-Benz since Monday and the company was informed yesterday.

Motus told its Welham Green staff in a letter: 'He has not been in the business since Monday' and there was no need to close the site.

They added: 'We are following [Public Health England] guidance to close down the immediate sales office, prevent further access, allow 72 hours for the area to allow any amount of contamination to decrease significantly before a thorough clean of the area is to be taken on Monday.

'We are also organising cleaning of the public areas at Welham Green this afternoon.'

Embed:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Hatfield nurse gives up holidays to go to Senegal with Stevenage charity’s medical ship

Hannah Mulvihill will spend six-weeks on board the Africa Mercy. Picture: Hannah Mulvihill

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands water jets installed

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

Police plea for information after man badly injured by car in Tewin

Did you see a collision on Hertford Road? Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City students self-isolate as parent tests postive for coronavirus

Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of child sex offence

Police Car

Hatfield nurse gives up holidays to go to Senegal with Stevenage charity’s medical ship

Hannah Mulvihill will spend six-weeks on board the Africa Mercy. Picture: Hannah Mulvihill

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands water jets installed

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

Police plea for information after man badly injured by car in Tewin

Did you see a collision on Hertford Road? Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Police search for men threatening staff at Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage train stations

BritishTransport Police searched Stevenage Train Station for the men. Picture: BTP.

Welham Green sales man tests positive for coronavirus

Motus runs S & B Commercials Mercedes-Benz at Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Google Street View.

Pedestrian dies after collision in Tewin

Police Car

Oaklands College in St Albans cancels lambing weekend due to coronavirus fears

Oaklands College in St Albans has cancelled its annual lambing weekend event. Picture: Oaklands College

St Albans rejects Hatfield quarry plans that could contaminate water supply

Ellenbrook and Smallford residents associations oppose the quarry. Picture: Michael Howarth.
Drive 24