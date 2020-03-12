Welham Green sales man tests positive for coronavirus

Motus runs S & B Commercials Mercedes-Benz at Travellers Lane, Welham Green. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

A man who works at a Welham Green business has tested positive for coronavirus.

He has not been at the Motus-operated van dealer S & B Commercials Mercedes-Benz since Monday and the company was informed yesterday.

Motus told its Welham Green staff in a letter: 'He has not been in the business since Monday' and there was no need to close the site.

They added: 'We are following [Public Health England] guidance to close down the immediate sales office, prevent further access, allow 72 hours for the area to allow any amount of contamination to decrease significantly before a thorough clean of the area is to be taken on Monday.

'We are also organising cleaning of the public areas at Welham Green this afternoon.'