Advanced search

Man wanted in connection with Hatfield theft

PUBLISHED: 14:01 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 19 December 2019

James Sullivan, age 36, of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with a theft . Picture: Herts Police

James Sullivan, age 36, of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with a theft . Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Following a theft in Hatfield police are appealing for the public's help to trace a man who is wanted.

James Sullivan, age 36, of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with a theft from an Asda store in Hatfield's High Street on Thursday November 7.

You may also want to watch:

Police believe Sullivan could be anywhere in Hertfordshire. He also has links to the Kings Cross and east end areas of London.

If you have seen him or have information on his whereabouts please call the non-emergency number 101.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Extinction Rebellion protest held in Welwyn Garden City

Extinction Rebellion gained lots of national attention this year through their non-violent protests. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Welwyn Garden City dentist suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment

Pardip Singh Raja Sansi, who works at Church Road Dental in Welwyn Garden City, has been suspended after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Picture: Google Street View

Last potential working day for Welwyn Garden City’s Debenhams confirmed

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Extinction Rebellion protest held in Welwyn Garden City

Extinction Rebellion gained lots of national attention this year through their non-violent protests. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Man wanted in connection with Hatfield theft

James Sullivan, age 36, of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with a theft . Picture: Herts Police

Man convicted for cocaine dealing and ‘homemade hand grenade’ after arrest at hotel near Welwyn

Anthony Stevens, 39, of Billing Aquadrome in Northampton, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday, December 17. Picture: Herts Police.

Hertfordshire County Council passes sky lantern ban

A plastic balloon found by Ver Valley Society volunteers around the River Ver in St Albans. Picture: Ver Valley Society

Man charged in connection with robberies in St Albans, Brookmans Park and Potters Bar

A man was charged with a spate of robberies across Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Buddy bench donated to Hatfield school

James Luton, area sales manager from McCarthy and Stone's, witth Birchwood Avenue Primary schoolchildren. Picture: McCarthy and Stone.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists