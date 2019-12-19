Man wanted in connection with Hatfield theft

Following a theft in Hatfield police are appealing for the public's help to trace a man who is wanted.

James Sullivan, age 36, of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with a theft from an Asda store in Hatfield's High Street on Thursday November 7.

Police believe Sullivan could be anywhere in Hertfordshire. He also has links to the Kings Cross and east end areas of London.

If you have seen him or have information on his whereabouts please call the non-emergency number 101.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.