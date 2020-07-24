Advanced search

Man wanted after GBH in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 18:19 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 24 July 2020

Aswan Edwards is wanted in connection with a GBH. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A man is wanted by police after a grievous bodily harm (GBH) assault in Hatfield.

Aswan Edwards is wanted in connection with the incident, which happened on Thursday, July 16.

The 20-year-old is believed to frequent the Hatfield and North London areas.

Anyone who has seen Edwards, or has information on his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/26636/20. Members of the public are urged not to approach him.

