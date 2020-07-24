Man wanted after GBH in Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 18:19 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 24 July 2020
Archant
A man is wanted by police after a grievous bodily harm (GBH) assault in Hatfield.
Aswan Edwards is wanted in connection with the incident, which happened on Thursday, July 16.
The 20-year-old is believed to frequent the Hatfield and North London areas.
Anyone who has seen Edwards, or has information on his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/26636/20. Members of the public are urged not to approach him.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.