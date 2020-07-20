Victim remains stable and in hospital after Hatfield stabbing
PUBLISHED: 13:01 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 20 July 2020
A Hatfield man is in a stable condition after he was taken to hospital in a serious-way on Thursday.
At around 9.15pm, police were called to Bishops Rise to attend reports of a stabbing.
They found an injured man, who had sustained wounds to his abdomen and leg.
No arrests have been made but police are investigating and trying to trace those involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Herts police by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/56068/20.
