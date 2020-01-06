Advanced search

Man stabbed in Welwyn Garden City assault

PUBLISHED: 11:20 06 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 06 January 2020

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Lynmouth Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A police investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in Welwyn Garden City during the early hours of yesterday morning.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by three offenders as he entered the communal entrance to a block of flats in Lynmouth Road at around 1.45am on Sunday, January 5.

The attackers kicked him before stabbing him in the buttock and running away.

The man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are now investigating the incident as grevious bodily harm and are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace those responsible.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/1230/20.

