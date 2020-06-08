Advanced search

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 15:42 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 08 June 2020

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Further images have been released after it was reported that a man was seen touching himself inappropriately outside a property in the south Hatfield area.

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Last month, police released black and white CCTV images of a man who was in the area at the time of the incident and may be able to help with enquiries – and they now have released further colour images.

Detective Constable Tom Hassall said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace this man. If you recognise him from the photos I would like to hear from you. The pictures show he has a distinctive neck tattoo which could help identify him.

“I can be contacted directly via email at tom.hassall@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/39469/20.

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Some lights could stay on until 2am on Hertfordshire streets

Currently, street lights in Hertfordshire are kept open until 1am. Picture: Pixabay.

Isabel Hospice launches Safe Donation Drop Off Zone

Martin, Isabel Hospice eBay Manager at the drop off zone at the charity Welcome Centre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Some lights could stay on until 2am on Hertfordshire streets

Currently, street lights in Hertfordshire are kept open until 1am. Picture: Pixabay.

Isabel Hospice launches Safe Donation Drop Off Zone

Martin, Isabel Hospice eBay Manager at the drop off zone at the charity Welcome Centre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

What should police prioritise in Welwyn Hatfield?

Have your say on what should be a priority for the police in Welwyn Hatfield.

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

Welwyn Garden City’s Tom Lewis among star-studded line-up for return of the PGA Tour

Tom Lewis will be among the field for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

‘Ultimate sacrifice’ is not forgotten with D-Day ceremony in Hatfield

L to R: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Deputy Mayor Cllr Peter Hebden, WHBC's Veteran Covenant Champion Cllr Glyn Hayes, Hatfield Town Council leader Cllr Lenny Brandon and HTC Mayor Linda Mendez. Picture: John Spavins/ John Hawthorne
Drive 24