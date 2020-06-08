More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 15:42 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 08 June 2020
Further images have been released after it was reported that a man was seen touching himself inappropriately outside a property in the south Hatfield area.
Last month, police released black and white CCTV images of a man who was in the area at the time of the incident and may be able to help with enquiries – and they now have released further colour images.
Detective Constable Tom Hassall said: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace this man. If you recognise him from the photos I would like to hear from you. The pictures show he has a distinctive neck tattoo which could help identify him.
“I can be contacted directly via email at tom.hassall@herts.pnn.police.uk”
You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/39469/20.
If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
