Man with crowbar entered victim’s car, threatened him and stole his watch in Welwyn Garden City

The robbery took place in Campus West car park. Picture: Matt Powell Archant

A man armed with a crowbar entered his victim’s car and stole their watch in Welwyn Garden City last month, prompting Herts police to appeal for witnesses.

At around 12.30pm on Monday September 14 a man was in his car in the Campus West car park when another man entered his vehicle, threatened him with a crowbar and stole his watch.

The offender is described as a well-built black man around 6ft tall. He was wearing a black beanie hat, tracksuit and trainers.

A second man was with the offender. He is described as black, around 5ft 9ins tall and also well built. He was wearing all dark clothing and a dark hat.

DetCon Richard Brain, of the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “We have been investigating the crime since it was reported and are now releasing details of the offenders and appealing for the public’s help.

“Were you in the Campus West car park area just after midday on Monday September 14 and did you see anything suspicious or do you have information about this incident?

“If so I would like to hear from you.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at richard.brain@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/73704/20.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.