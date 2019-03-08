Dad says son was robbed at knifepoint in Welwyn Garden City park

The incident took place at Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A man was reportedly robbed by a group of men in the early hours of this morning in the Stanborough area of Welwyn Garden City.

The father of the victim posted online: "Him (one of the attackers) and three of his mates beat up and robbed my son at knifepoint around 3am in the Stanborough area this morning.

"They took his phone, wallet, Ralph Lauren jacket, Lacoste T-shirt / cap 501's Air Force, and left him battered to walk home naked."

Police have said: "Shortly before 5.10am today (Friday, June 21) police received a report that a man had been robbed by a group of men in Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City.

"It was reported that the men and the victim had been travelling in a vehicle together before the incident occurred.

"Initial enquiries are being carried out and officers are due to speak with the victim to get further information around what happened."

Anyone with information should call Herts police on 101.