Advanced search

Witness appeal after assault in Hatfield leaves man hospitalised

PUBLISHED: 12:24 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 27 January 2020

The assault in Hatfield took place earlier this month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

The assault in Hatfield took place earlier this month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

Following an assault in Hatfield in which a man had to go to hospital for treatment, police are appealing for witnesses and information.

Between 7.45am and 8.20am on Friday, January 10, two men were involved in a verbal altercation at the Esso Service Station on Great North Road.

One of the men then assaulted the other, who sustained serious bruising to his left eye, and then had to go to hospital.

You may also want to watch:

PC Jasbir Pawar, who is investigating, said: "Firstly, I'd like to say that this is not being treated as a random attack, and the two men are believed to be known to each other.

"Obviously, this is still a very serious offence, which has left the victim understandably shaken up.

"If you were in the area around the times specified, and believe you may have witnessed the incident taking place or have information you think could assist our investigation, please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Pawar directly via email at jasbir.pawar@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting reference 41/2781/20.

Most Read

Welwyn woman ‘feels so much more confident’ after losing five stone in five months

A before and after photo of Caroline. Picture: Supplied

Disruption on trains between Stevenage and London due to signalling faults

Trains are delayed due to a signalling fault between Stevenage and London. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Witness appeal after assault in Hatfield leaves man hospitalised

The assault in Hatfield took place earlier this month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Last orders taken as Grade II listed Potters Bar pub shuts down

The Chequers in 2008. Picture: Jill Hellary.

Network Rail apologises for ‘various issues’ with this morning’s service

Network Rail have issued an apology following chaos to this morning's services between Stevenage and London. Picture: Network Rail

Most Read

Welwyn woman ‘feels so much more confident’ after losing five stone in five months

A before and after photo of Caroline. Picture: Supplied

Disruption on trains between Stevenage and London due to signalling faults

Trains are delayed due to a signalling fault between Stevenage and London. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Witness appeal after assault in Hatfield leaves man hospitalised

The assault in Hatfield took place earlier this month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Last orders taken as Grade II listed Potters Bar pub shuts down

The Chequers in 2008. Picture: Jill Hellary.

Network Rail apologises for ‘various issues’ with this morning’s service

Network Rail have issued an apology following chaos to this morning's services between Stevenage and London. Picture: Network Rail

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn still very much up for the fight despite falling to agonising Hampstead loss

Welwyn V Hampstead - James Tann in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Witness appeal after assault in Hatfield leaves man hospitalised

The assault in Hatfield took place earlier this month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Network Rail apologises for ‘various issues’ with this morning’s service

Network Rail have issued an apology following chaos to this morning's services between Stevenage and London. Picture: Network Rail

Anything but a Thame draw but thrilling game does not soothe the disappointment for Welwyn Garden City

Eusebio Da Silva came off the bench to score a superb solo goal for WGC against Thame United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Disruption on trains between Stevenage and London due to signalling faults

Trains are delayed due to a signalling fault between Stevenage and London. Picture: Govia Thameslink
Drive 24