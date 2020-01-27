Witness appeal after assault in Hatfield leaves man hospitalised

Following an assault in Hatfield in which a man had to go to hospital for treatment, police are appealing for witnesses and information.

Between 7.45am and 8.20am on Friday, January 10, two men were involved in a verbal altercation at the Esso Service Station on Great North Road.

One of the men then assaulted the other, who sustained serious bruising to his left eye, and then had to go to hospital.

PC Jasbir Pawar, who is investigating, said: "Firstly, I'd like to say that this is not being treated as a random attack, and the two men are believed to be known to each other.

"Obviously, this is still a very serious offence, which has left the victim understandably shaken up.

"If you were in the area around the times specified, and believe you may have witnessed the incident taking place or have information you think could assist our investigation, please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Pawar directly via email at jasbir.pawar@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting reference 41/2781/20.