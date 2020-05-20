One arrested after man pulled from car and assaulted in Hatfield

The incident took place on Ely Close in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

A man was pulled from his car and assaulted by two men in Hatfield, police have said.

At around 1pm on Saturday, May 9, it was reported that a man had been pulled from a vehicle in Ely Close by two men, who walked off towards the Alban Way, followed by a woman with blonde hair.

The victim then got back into his car and drove off.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Kate Langley, who is investigating, said: “I appreciate this incident may cause concern in the community but I would like to reassure people that we are treating this as an isolated incident between people who are believed to be known to each other.

“Our enquiries are continuing at this time and I would ask anyone who saw what happened to please get in touch.”

You can contact DC Langley directly by emailing kate.langley3@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/36590/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.