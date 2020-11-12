Appeal after a man licks woman’s face on a train and leaves at Welwyn North

A man is reported to have licked a woman’s bag and then her face on a train before at Welwyn North station.

British Transport Police are today releasing a CCTV image following a sexual assault on a train between London Kings Cross and Welwyn North station.

The incident happened at around 12.20am on Wednesday September 23.

The suspect boarded the train at Kings cross and left the train at Welwyn North station.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

In both cases, quote reference number 66 of 23/09/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111